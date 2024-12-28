Mitchell is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Hawks due to an illness, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
There appears to be an bug going around the Raptors' locker room with several players under the weather. Mitchell's status for Sunday will seemingly depend on how he is feeling closer to game time.
