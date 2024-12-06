Mitchell (hip) is questionable for Saturday's matchup against Dallas, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Mitchell was added to the injury report due to right hip stiffness and could miss his first game of the season. The 26-year-old has averaged 3.8 points, 3.4 assists and 1.4 rebounds across 22.6 minutes per contest since shifting back to the bench in his last five outings. Jamal Shead will likely see an uptick in playing time if Mitchell is sidelined.