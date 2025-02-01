Mitchell (heel) has been listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Clippers, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Mitchell could be trending toward missing Sunday's game against the Clippers with a heel issue. If he can't play against Los Angeles, the Raptors could give Ja'Kobe Walter and Bruce Brown more minutes.
