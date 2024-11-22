Mitchell will come off the bench in Thursday's game against Minnesota, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

With Scottie Barnes making his return to game action, Mitchell will slide to the bench. In his last five outings (four starts), the 26-year-old guard has averaged 5.8 points, 5.4 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 30.0 minutes per game.