Mitchell (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Mitchell will miss his third game across the Raptors' last five due to a right shoulder strain, and now the illness. With the 26-year-old sidelined, Ja'Kobe Walter, Jamal Shead and Bruce Brown will likely pick up the slack in the backcourt.
