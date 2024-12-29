Share Video

Mitchell (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Mitchell will miss his third game across the Raptors' last five due to a right shoulder strain, and now the illness. With the 26-year-old sidelined, Ja'Kobe Walter, Jamal Shead and Bruce Brown will likely pick up the slack in the backcourt.

