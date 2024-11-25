Share Video

Link copied!

Mitchell will start Monday's game against the Pistons, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

With Gradey Dick (calf) sidelined, Mitchell will slide into the starting lineup. As a starter this season (12 games), Mitchell has averaged 9.1 points, 6.3 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 31.0 minutes per game.

More News