Mitchell will start in Monday's game against Golden State, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

With Immanuel Quickley (hip) sidelined, Mitchell will receive the starting nod. The point guard has started in 14 outings thus far, during which he has averaged 8.6 points, 5.9 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 30.6 minutes per contest.