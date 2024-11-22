Mitchell logged three points (0-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and eight assists across 27 minutes during Thursday's 110-105 victory over the Timberwolves.

Mitchell returned to the bench Thursday with the return of Scottie Barnes to Toronto's starting lineup, leading all Raptors in assists despite struggling shooting from the field and not contributing much via scoring. Mitchell's assist total marks a season high while coming off the bench and is the fifth time of the year he has contributed at least eight dimes.