Mitchell (hip) is available for Saturday's game against the Mavericks, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.
Mitchell is working through right hip stiffness, but he will play through the issue Saturday. He hasn't scored in double digits over his last eight games, but Mitchell should continue to see 20-plus minutes off the bench.
