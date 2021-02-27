Bembry played 23 minutes off the bench and totaled 13 points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal Friday in the win over the Rockets.

For just the third time this season, Bembry hit double figures in points. Though he is consistently seeing 20 minutes or more of playing time, he fails to contribute much in any aspect of the game in both fantasy and real life.