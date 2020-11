Bembry has agreed to terms on a two-year, $4 million deal with the Raptors, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Bembry has been a solid contributor off the bench for the Hawks over the past four years, averaging a career-high 8.4 points and 4.4 rebounds back in 2018-19. The forward will likely compete for minutes with rookie Malachi Flynn and Norman Powell to begin the 2020-21 season.