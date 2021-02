Bembry recorded four points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists and two steals in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 123-108 win over the Magic.

With OG Anunoby (calf) out again, Bembry continues to be part of the rotation. Over the past three games, including Tuesday, Bembry has totaled 23 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds, four steals and two blocks in 59 minutes. We should expect him to continue seeing rotational minutes as long as Anunoby remains sidelined.