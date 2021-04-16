Bembry (hamstring) will play Friday against the Magic, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Initially doubtful to start the day, Bembry feels better than expected and will play for the shorthanded Raptors. Over his past five appearances, he's averaged 9.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.0 steals in 25.0 minutes.