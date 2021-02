Bembry had 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 137-115 win over the Wizards.

It's only the second time all season the 26-year-old has put up double-digit points, and he combined for only 11 shots between the two outings. Bembry has been seeing extended run off the bench with OG Anunoby (calf), but his limited offensive role keeps any fantasy value minimal.