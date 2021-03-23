Bembry provided three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and two rebounds in seven minutes before being ejected with 8:35 in the fourth quarter of Monday's 117-99 loss to the Rockets after receiving a pair of technical fouls.

Bembry checked into the game with just over three minutes remaining in the third quarter, marking his first appearance in four games. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse had effectively removed Bembry from the rotation, and getting run early from Monday's contest won't do the 26-year-old any favors as he attempts to reclaim a spot on the second unit. Paul Watson looks to have supplanted Bembry as the Raptors' top reserve wing.