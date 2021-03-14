Bembry had 11 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks across 25 minutes in Saturday's loss against the Hornets.

Bembry has been handed a bigger role of late due to the Raptors' lack of depth amid their COVID-19 outbreak, and he has started seven of Toronto's last 10 contests. Bembry only has scored in double digits just twice in that 10-game stretch, but he has managed to fill the stat sheet regularly in that span. Across that 10-game span, Bembry is averaging 6.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game. His long-term upside isn't very high, though, and he is expected to return to a lesser role once names such as Patrick McCaw, Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet return from their COVID-19 diagnoses.