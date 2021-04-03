Bembry (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) played 20 minutes off the bench Friday in the Raptors' 130-77 win over the Warriors, finishing with five points (1-2 FG, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Toronto build its lead to 52 points by the end of three quarters, but Bembry had been part of head coach Nick Nurse's rotation even before the game got out of hand. With that in mind, the 26-year-old looks like he'll have a regular spot on the second unit after he returned to action Friday following a four-game absence. Bembry's opportunities could take a hit, however, once Kyle Lowry (foot), Rodney Hood (hip) and Fred VanVleet (hip) are back to full health.