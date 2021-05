Bembry recorded 14 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and a steal across 24 minutes off the bench in Sunday's win over the Lakers.

Bembry came out of nowhere to deliver his second-best scoring output of the season, as the small forward had scored a combined 13 points over his last seven appearances. Expecting double-digit scoring figures from Bembry on a regular basis might be a stretch since he's done that just eight times all year long.