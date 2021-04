Bembry will start Monday's game against the Wizards, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Bembry will receive his eighth start of the season while the team is heavily shorthanded in the backcourt. In his last three starts, Bembry has posted averages of 8.0 points on 45.8 percent shooting, 4.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.7 steals across 27.3 minutes per game.