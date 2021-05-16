Bembry will start in Sunday's game against the Pacers, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reports.

Bembry will make his first start since April 11 in the team's last game of the regular season. Across his last four starts, Bembry has averaged 10.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.