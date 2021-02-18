Bembry is starting Thursday's game against the Bucks.

Bembry will join the starting lineup for the first time this season with the Raptors electing to use a small lineup to begin the game. He'll take the place of Aron Baynes in the starting five, While OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam will also start in the frontcourt. Over the past five games, Bembry is averaging 7.0 points and 2.0 rebounds over 22.6 minutes per contest.