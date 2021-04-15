Bembry (hamstring) is expected to sit out Friday against the Magic, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

Officially listed as doubtful on the injury report, Bembry is on course for a third straight absence due to a sore hamstring. With Gary Trent (ankle) also doubtful and Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry and OG Anunoby all resting, the Raptors will yet again be extremely shorthanded.