Bembry had eight points (4-4 FG), four rebounds and two assists in Sunday's win over the 76ers.

Starting his third straight game with Kyle Lowry (ankle) sidelined, Bembry had an efficient night from the field, while finishing as a plus-10 and picking up five fouls in his 20 minutes of action. Bembry could stick around in the starting lineup so long as Lowry remains out, but he hasn't shown enough to warrant attention in most fantasy formats.