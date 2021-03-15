Bembry will shift to the bench for Sunday's game against the Bulls, Erik Koreen of The Athletic reports.
After starting the last three games in the absence of several regulars, Bembry will move to the bench, while Terence Davis gets the nod at shooting guard. Bembry is coming off of an 11-point, six-rebound, two-assist, two-steal, two-block performance against Charlotte on Saturday night.
