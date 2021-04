Bembry (COVID-19 protocols) is off the injury report for Friday's game against the Warriors.

Health and safety protocols forced Bembry to miss four straight games, but he'll be back Friday. He's been a significant part of coach Nick Nurse's rotation since late January. Over his past 23 appearances, Bembry has averaged 6.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 21.8 minutes.