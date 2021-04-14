Bembry (hamstring) will remain out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

A tight hamstring kept Bembry out of Tuesday night's loss to the Hawks, and it'll cost him a second game as the Raptors finish out the back-to-back set. With Kyle Lowry (rest), Fred VanVleet (suspension) and DeAndre' Bembry (hamstring) all out, rookie Malachi Flynn should again be set for increased minutes.