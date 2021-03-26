Bembry is out for Friday's game against the Suns due to health and safety protocols, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

With the Raptors constantly dealing with absences, Bembry has helped fill in on the wing, as he's averaged 4.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 17.1 minutes per game this season. With him sidelined, more minutes could be available for Yuta Watanabe and Stanley Johnson.