Bembry finished Monday's game against the Grizzlies with six points (3-3 FG), two rebounds, two assists and two steals in 26 minutes off the bench.

Bembry was efficient from the field in this one, draining all three of his attempts from the field in a 128-113 loss. He may have seen a slight uptick in minutes with Kyle Lowry (back) exiting early, as he'd been averaging 20.2 minutes over his last five games leading up to Monday's clash.