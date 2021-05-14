Bembry totaled 12 points (6-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six assists, four steals, two rebounds and one block in 39 minutes during Thursday's 114-102 loss to the Bulls.

The Raptors were without Pascal Siakam (shoulder), Fred VanVleet (rest), Chris Boucher (coach's decision) and Gary Trent (coach's decision) Thursday, which allowed Bembry to see his minutes sky rocket. The 26-year-old is averaging 18.2 minutes per game but played a season-high 39 minutes Thursday, the most he has played since March 11. Bembry made the most of his playing time by shooting efficiently from the field (54.5 percent), displaying playmaking ability (six assists) and providing a defensive presence (four steals and one block).