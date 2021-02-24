Bembry will come off the bench Wednesday at Miami, Paul Jones of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
The 26-year-old started the past four games and averaged 26.8 minutes, but he'll shift back to the bench with Kyle Lowry (ankle) retaking the court Wednesday. Bembry should still see plenty of minutes as a reserve, but he's unlikely to have much fantasy appeal.
