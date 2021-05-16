Bembry accumulated 23 points (9-22 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and three steals in 42 minutes during Sunday's 125-113 loss to the Pacers.

The 27-year-old received the start Sunday for the first time since April 11 and made a career-high nine field goal on 22 attempts. Bembry recorded at least one steal in 10 out of his last 11 games, a span in which he averaged 8.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.0 steals. The fifth-year forward will hope to parlay his late-season success into a consistent role for Toronto in the upcoming 2021-2022 season.