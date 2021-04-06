Bembry posted 15 points (7-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 30 minutes during Monday's 103-101 win over the Wizards.

The 26-year-old drew the start with both Kyle Lowry (foot) and Fred VanVleet (hip) out of the lineup and delivered a solid all-around game. Bembry had one of his most efficient nights of the season, knocking down seven out of his 10 attempts from the field. The fifth-year forward could hover around 30 minutes per game as long as the Raptors are without their starting backcourt.