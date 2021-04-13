Bembry will not play in Tuesday's game against the Hawks due to tightness in his hamstring, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reports.

Bembry was not listed on the injury report, but he'll be held out of action Tuesday, only adding to the Raptors' recent injury issues. With Kyle Lowry (rest) and Fred VanVleet (hip) out, expect Malachi Flynn to once again handle an expanded workload in the backcourt.