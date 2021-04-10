Bembry will start Saturday's game against the Cavaliers.
With Pascal Siakam (rest) out, Bembry will get the nod. Across nine previous starts, he's averaged 8.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.4 steals in 27.9 minutes.
More News
-
Raptors' DeAndre' Bembry: Suspended for Thursday•
-
Raptors' DeAndre' Bembry: Ties career-high five steals•
-
Raptors' DeAndre' Bembry: Scores season-high 15 points•
-
Raptors' DeAndre' Bembry: In starting lineup Monday•
-
Raptors' DeAndre' Bembry: Gets 20 minutes in return•
-
Raptors' DeAndre' Bembry: Off injury report•