Bembry will start Thursday's game against the Celtics.
COVID-19 protocols continue to keep Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby on the shelf, and coach Nick Nurse will opt to start Bembry on the wing for the Raptors' final game before the break. In four previous starts this season, Bembry averaged 6.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 26.8 minutes.
