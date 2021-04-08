Bembry will not play Thursday against the Bulls, as he's been suspended by the league for his coming off the bench during the altercation in Tuesday's game against the Lakers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

This is a significant hit to the Raptors, who have been starting Bembry over the past two games while Fred VanVleet (hip, suspension) and Kyle Lowry (foot) have been sidelined. With that trio, along with others, out for the Raptors, more minutes should go to Malachi Flynn, Gary Trent, Yuta Watanabe and Stanley Johnson.