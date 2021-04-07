Bembry recorded 12 points (5-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, five steals and three assists in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 110-101 loss to the Lakers.

While Bembry was only marginally efficient on offense, he made a big impact defensively, as he tied his career-high five steals. As the Raptors continue to deal with an influx of injuries, Bembry's role has increased. Bembry was seldom part of the rotation until late January but has consistently seen minutes in the low-to-mid 20s since then.