Bembry (hamstring) has been upgraded to probable for Friday's matchup against the Magic.
Bembry started the day doubtful, but he was upgraded to questionable and now to probable. Assuming he plays, he could see minutes in the mid-20s as the Raptors continue to be shorthanded.
More News
-
Raptors' DeAndre' Bembry: Upgraded to questionable•
-
Raptors' DeAndre' Bembry: Likely out Friday•
-
Raptors' DeAndre' Bembry: Out again Wednesday•
-
Raptors' DeAndre' Bembry: Scratched with tight hamstring•
-
Raptors' DeAndre' Bembry: Starting Saturday•
-
Raptors' DeAndre' Bembry: Suspended for Thursday•