Bembry (hamstring) has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable for Friday's game against the Magic.
With Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Kyle Lowry all resting Friday, the Raptors need all the help available. If Bembry plays, he could see minutes in the 20s, assuming he's not on a minutes limit.
