Raptors' Delon Wright: Active and available to play Sunday
Updating a previous report, Wright (toe) is active and available to play Sunday against the Knicks, Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports reports.
Wright was originally ruled out for Sunday's contest while working back from a toe injury, but apparently felt healthy enough following his pregame routine to be given the go ahead to play. Look for Wright to operate in his typical bench role, though it's not clear if he'll see a full workload considering he's fresh off an injury. For that reason, he's likely someone to avoid for Sunday's DFS slate.
