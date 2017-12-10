Raptors' Delon Wright: Advances to 3-on-3 work
Wright (shoulder) has begun participating in 3-on-3 work but remains without a timetable for return, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.
Wright has been on the shelf since mid-November with a dislocated right shoulder but appears to be making steady progress. He began shooting last week and is now able to partake in some more high-intensity drills. He'll need to put in a few full practices before he's able to return to the court.
