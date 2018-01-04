Raptors' Delon Wright: Career-best night in Wednesday's win
Wright scored 25 points (10-15 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding 13 rebounds, five assists, four steals and a block in 30 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 124-115 win over the Bulls.
The points, boards and three-pointers were all career highs for Wright, while the steals tied his previous best. The third-year point guard is emerging as a leader on the Raptors' second unit, averaging 12.1 points, 4.4 boards, 2.3 assists, 1.7 steals, 1.3 threes and 1.1 blocks in 23.3 minutes a night over the last seven games.
