Wright, who supplied 12 points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists and one steal across 29 minutes in Saturday's 115-109 loss to the Timberwolves, is posting career bests in scoring (8.9), rebounds (3.1), assists (2.7) and steals (1.1) across his first 33 games (three starts).

The 2015 first-round pick's 48.6 percent success rate from the field and 6.5 shot attempts per game are also high-water marks, as his 90.8 free-throw shooting percentage. Wright's improvement has been notable and has helped him garner a career-high 21.7 minutes, with that number partly propped up by his three recent starts in Kyle Lowry's stead when the latter was sidelined with a back injury. While Lowry will naturally continue to garner a robust workload, Wright appears to increasingly be carving out a solid and consistent allotment of playing time off the bench with his penchant for multi-category contributions.