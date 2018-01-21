Raptors' Delon Wright: Career-bests across the stat sheet this season
Wright, who supplied 12 points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists and one steal across 29 minutes in Saturday's 115-109 loss to the Timberwolves, is posting career bests in scoring (8.9), rebounds (3.1), assists (2.7) and steals (1.1) across his first 33 games (three starts).
The 2015 first-round pick's 48.6 percent success rate from the field and 6.5 shot attempts per game are also high-water marks, as his 90.8 free-throw shooting percentage. Wright's improvement has been notable and has helped him garner a career-high 21.7 minutes, with that number partly propped up by his three recent starts in Kyle Lowry's stead when the latter was sidelined with a back injury. While Lowry will naturally continue to garner a robust workload, Wright appears to increasingly be carving out a solid and consistent allotment of playing time off the bench with his penchant for multi-category contributions.
More News
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Leads bench with 20 points•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Shifting back to bench•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Scores 13 points Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Starting at point guard Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Career-best night in Wednesday's win•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Scores 12 points in Thursday's win•
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...