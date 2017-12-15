Wright (shoulder) is available for Friday's game against the Nets, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

Wright has missed the team's past 12 games due to a dislocated shoulder. It's unclear how much he'll be thrown back into the rotation in his first game back. But, before being sidelined, he was averaging 20.9 minutes per game and posting 7.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds.