Raptors' Delon Wright: Cleared to play Friday
Wright (shoulder) is available for Friday's game against the Nets, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.
Wright has missed the team's past 12 games due to a dislocated shoulder. It's unclear how much he'll be thrown back into the rotation in his first game back. But, before being sidelined, he was averaging 20.9 minutes per game and posting 7.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds.
More News
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Upgraded to questionable Friday•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Advances to 3-on-3 work•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Goes through shooting drills•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Won't get surgery, out one month•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: To see specialist, out indefinitely•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Out with dislocated shoulder•
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...