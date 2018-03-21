Wright contributed 10 points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 28 minutes during a 93-86 win over the Magic on Tuesday.

Wright had another solid all-around game Tuesday in the win. He benefited from the absences of DeMar DeRozan (thigh) and Fred VanVleet (hand). Over the last five games, Wright is averaging 11.6 points on 55.0 percent shooting, 4.4 assists, 3.2 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.2 three-pointers per game.