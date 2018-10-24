Wright's minutes could be limited Wednesday as he makes his season debut, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Coach Nick Nurse didn't make any promises, but he implied pregame that Wright may not play his usual complement of minutes as the team works him into the rotation. That said, Fred VanVleet is listed as questionable with turf toe, so if he's ultimately held out, the Raptors could ended up turning to Wright -- or Lorenzo Brown -- for increased minutes.