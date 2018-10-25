Raptors' Delon Wright: Doesn't practice Thursday
Wright (thigh) did not practice Thursday, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Wright made his season debut Wednesday after missing time with an adductor injury, but was limited to five minutes. It appears he may have aggravated the injury during the contest. He should be considered questionable for Friday's game against the Mavericks.
