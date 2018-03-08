Wright (toe) is listed as doubtful for Friday's game against the Rockets.

Wright was forced out of Wednesday's game against the Pistons after re-aggravating his sprained right toe and will not return. It looks like the point guard will have to miss some time now, as the Raptors may have rushed him back from the initial injury. Without Wright, Fred VanVleet will take on all of the backup point guard minutes behind Kyle Lowry.