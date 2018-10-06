Raptors' Delon Wright: Drops 15 in exhibition win
Wright scored 15 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding six rebounds, five assists and a steal in 26 minutes during Friday's preseason win over Melbourne United.
With Kyle Lowry (rest) and Fred VanVleet (hamstring) both getting the night off against the Australian club, Wright handled starting point guard duties and looked very comfortable with the extra workload. The fourth-year player out of Utah will once again fill a key role off the Raptors' bench this season.
