Wright suffered a strained left thigh and won't return to Wednesday's preseason game against the Nets, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Wright will likely have additional tests performed following the game, so we should get a better idea of the severity in the coming few days. Still, with the Raptors taking the court for the second night of a back-to-back set Thursday against the Pelicans, it seems very likely that Wright will be held out of that contest. Look for another update on his status following the team's morning shootaround. Prior to going down with the injury, Wright posted six points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) across eight minutes.